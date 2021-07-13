-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLPH stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

