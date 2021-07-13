-$0.51 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

RIDE opened at $8.86 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

