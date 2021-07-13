$0.46 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

