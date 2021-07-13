-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

TNXP stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

