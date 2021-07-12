Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

ZFSVF stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $450.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

