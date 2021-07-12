Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

