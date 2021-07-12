Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Sells $432,500.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.74. 76,492 shares of the company traded hands.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

