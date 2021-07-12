ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $668,939.78 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $668,939.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.76. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

