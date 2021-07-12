ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto Sells 6,736 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $141,456.00.

Shares of ZIP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.17. 409,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

