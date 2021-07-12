Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NYSE:Z traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.14. 2,037,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,253. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

