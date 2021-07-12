Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 32,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

