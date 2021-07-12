Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $626,741.56

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $646.96 or 0.01952242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $626,741.56 and $1,369.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

