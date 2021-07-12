Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $549.24

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $549.24 and last traded at $547.93, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $547.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

