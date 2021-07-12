Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP opened at $324.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.69. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

