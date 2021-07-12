Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

OTTR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

