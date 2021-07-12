Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NBSE opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

