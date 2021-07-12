Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s merger deal with First Citizens BancShares will create one of the largest banks in the United States, in terms of total assets. However, elevated operating costs, mainly owing to investments in technology, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality is expected to hamper CIT Group's financials. Further, sluggish growth in industries, wherein the company provides finance, might hamper performance. Nevertheless, the company's efforts to diversify revenue sources, strategic restructuring initiatives and a strong balance sheet are expected to further support growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of CIT opened at $48.17 on Thursday. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

