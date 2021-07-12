Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.98 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

