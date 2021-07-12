Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TZOO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

