Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

