Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

PROG opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

