Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PBPB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

