Zacks Investment Research Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been struggling with weak advertising revenues for a while. Total advertising revenues slumped 35.1% during third-quarter fiscal 2021. Advertising revenues fell across the Dow Jones and News Media units due to sluggish print advertising volumes as well as transition to digital advertising. Reduced demand and lower print volumes amid the pandemic has also taken a toll on advertising revenues. The company’s commercial subscription revenues at Subscription Video Services segment are likely to keep bearing the brunt of restricted clubs and pubs operations along with reduced hotel occupancy across Australia on account of limitations on travel amid the pandemic. These apart, rising employee-related costs are a worry for the company.”

Get News alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of News from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19. News has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on News (NWSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.