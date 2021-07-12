Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Sell

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZKMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suzuki Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.56. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $129.03 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

