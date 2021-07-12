Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RUTH. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

RUTH stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

