Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEP. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.