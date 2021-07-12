Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ZoomInfo Technologies.

In related news, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 40,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 39,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,042,475.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,335 shares of company stock worth $43,017,294.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. 13,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

