Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $144.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

