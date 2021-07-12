Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

