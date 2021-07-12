Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $13.24 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.08.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.