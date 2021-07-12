Zacks: Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 54,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $14,284,044.32.

Shares of NYSE DOCU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,961. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.