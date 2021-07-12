Zacks: Brokerages Expect 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 908 Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 908 Devices will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 908 Devices.

MASS traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $37.31. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,666,140.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

