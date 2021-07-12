Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

