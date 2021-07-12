Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of PRTA opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.