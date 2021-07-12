Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.