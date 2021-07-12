Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.39). Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

