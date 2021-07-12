Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 220.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.