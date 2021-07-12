Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce $321.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

