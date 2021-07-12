Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.57. 18,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,709. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. Camtek has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Camtek by 41.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

