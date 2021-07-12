Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $98.74 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

