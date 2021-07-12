Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.18 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce sales of $169.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $732.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 633,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,324,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

