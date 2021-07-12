Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.47). Adaptive Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptive Biotechnologies.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $773,600.00. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $116,156.25.

ADPT traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

