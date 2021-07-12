Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. PVH posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. 3,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,721. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46. PVH has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

