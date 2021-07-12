Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocugen.

OCGN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. 342,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

In other Ocugen news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $604,119.10. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

