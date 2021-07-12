Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.34). InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

