Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.44. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $11,107,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.66. 4,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.73.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

