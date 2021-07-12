Zacks: Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post $2.83 EPS

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.25. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

