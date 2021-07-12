Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $12.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

BEEM traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $33.72. 252,752 shares of the company were exchanged. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925 in the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beam Global by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

