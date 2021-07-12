Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.18. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.35. 363,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

