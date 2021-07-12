Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce sales of $453.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.60 million and the highest is $463.80 million. Herc posted sales of $368.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Herc by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.49. 104,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,674. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

